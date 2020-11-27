Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Hindi Debut With Prabhas' Chatrapathi Hindi Remake

Is there any need to tell about Prabhas' Chatrapathi for the Telugu audiences? Obviously, a big No. Now, my dear readers, the film is going to remade in Bollywood. Tollywood hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Chatrapathi, directed by ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli. Prabhas acted in the lead role and the film turned out as a blockbuster. The remake will be directed by Tollywood filmmaker VV Vinayak and is going to be bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

According to the reports, the makers are tweaking the script so as to suit the Bollywood audiences. Jayantilal Gada in a statement said that “Chatrapathi is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities."

Sreenivas and Vinayak have worked together for the film Alludu Seenu, which launched Sreenivas as an actor in the Tollywood. Samantha acted as the female in the film, Alludu Seenu. Sreenivas acted in various films like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Kavacham, Rakshasudu and Sita.