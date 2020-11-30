With the latest album BE topping the Billboard 200 chart, BTS now has five albums achieving this feat. Billboard charts revealed their weekly update of 200 album chart list and this week it was BTS’ latest release BE that made it to #1 position. BE opened with one of the largest debut weeks in 2020 with 242,000 equivalent units shifted. It includes 177,000 actual sales and 30,000 streaming units. That makes up for a huge number in 2020.

This is the fifth album in a row by the band to top the BB chart. The albums Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7 have topped the BB chart as well. Even before the first No.1 that came with Love Yourself: Tear, the band already had a Top 10 album with first LY series album, Love Yourself: Her peaking at No.7 on Billboard 200 chart.

BTS is the first group to earn two No. 1 albums in 2020 and five No.1 albums in just two years and six months. There are only 11 foreign language albums that topped 200 chart in billboard history. The albums were recorded in languages other than English. Out of these 11 albums, 5 are BTS albums. This makes them the only act in history to have 5 #1 albums on the BB chart that are in foreign language.

The album BE came with one single Deluxe version. A standard $9 digital album and a deluxe $50 album were available. There was no standard version or any other formats that were available to help BE with further sales.

The album’s title track, “Life Goes On” did not receive many spins from the US radio stations. The RJs claimed that a Korean song does not interest many listeners. It can be said that this album went No.1 without any radio support, sales from multiple versions and bundles.