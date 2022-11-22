BBT6 Viewers Pick This Contestant to Win Title

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading towards the grand finale in another three weeks. The contestants are giving their best to impress the audience with their performance and not give up any hard task. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are busy predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. The prediction says that Revanth and Shrihan have more chances to win the show. The top contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale are Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, and Faima.

As per the sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 social media analysis Shrihan is topping the poll and defeating Revanth. Netizens are liking Shrihan’s game and trend him. A section of the audience says Revanth will bag the trophy and Shrihan might end up as runner-up.