Bigg Boss Telugu 6: These Contestants Nominated in Week 1

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants are giving good content to the show since it went on air. We can say that this season's contestants are going to break all the TRP records with their dramas and fun element. Currently Revanth, Adi Reddy, and Geetu Roy are the three contestants who are become the target of trolls. They are being trolled by Bigg Biss Telugu 6 viewers.

BBT6 viewers feel that Geetu fights for unnecessary reasons and is irritating. Meanwhile, netizens are circulating funny memes even as Adi Reddy continued to give Bigg Boss Telugu reviews inside the house for contestants. Well, Revanth is in the spotlight for his loose talk, which he seems to be doing unknowingly. Revanth is trying hard to control it and explaining his statements to housemates so they don't misunderstand him.

As we mentioned earlier, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 makers have changed nomination day from Monday to Wednesday. So it's time for nomination tasks. Inaya, Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Arohi, Chanti, Sri Satya, and Revanth are the contestants who have got nominated in the first week. However, it is worth mentioning here that the first week's elimination is a little unfair because contestants nominated each other for no particular reason and viewers can't judge them in the first week itself.

By the way, viewers eliminate the irritating contestant in the first week so that other contestants can play well. Who do you think will face first-week elimination? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.