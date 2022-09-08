BBT6: Netizens Troll Marina, Rohit For Fighting in Front of Cameras

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is back with a bang, promising much more entertainment for the Telugu audience. After two seasons, the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers allowed couple entry to participate as contestants.

In BBT6, TV serial actors Marina and Rohit entered Bigg Boss 6 Telugu as a couple. It is worth noting here that in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Varun Sandesh and Vithika had made a couple entry. Even though they fought on a few occasions, the duo gave major couple goals at other times.

BB6 fans expected that Marina and Rohit would also be the same. However, the couple proved it wrong in the first week itself. In the most recent episode, Marina tried to say something about Geethu to Rohit in the washroom. At that time, Rohit was looking at himself in the mirror and did not pay attention to her. So, Marina gets angry.

Check your body or else listen to me, shouted Marina at Rohit. Then Rohit paid heed and asked her to go ahead, but an angry Marina left the place without uttering any word. Even Rohit shouted back at her, asking her not to overreact.

Whenever you say something, you get my full attention and I am expected to listen carefully. If you don't want to listen, then tell me that you're not in the mood to listen. "I didn't like what you did," said Marina, and left the place.

Marina and Rohit, who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house with understanding and coordination, fighting over silly reasons on the third day itself, did not sit well with the fans, who have started trolling the couple on social media.

There were rumours that there could be double elimination this week. It remains to be seen if this couple will be the first to get the exit pass.

