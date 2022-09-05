BBT6 Contestants Instagram Handles

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is now ready to entertain the audience with its high-voltage drama and fun in the house. This time, contestants who entered the house for this season are top small screen celebrities and they might give stiff competition to each other.

Every contestant has a huge following on social media. Singer Revanth, RJ Surya, Adi Reddy, Social media influencer Geethu Royal, Actress Abinaya Sree, Serial actress Sudeepa, Anchor Neha Chowdary, Vasanthi, Bala Aditya, Karthika Deepam, actress Keerthi Bhat, Sri Satya, couple entry Rohit and Marina, Srihan, Chanti, Faima, TV9 anchor Arohi, Rajshekar, Shaani Salmon, Arjun Kalyan, and Inaya are part of the show.

It is said that Bogg Boss reviewer Adi Reddy has entered the house as a commoner. Anyway, there is no promo yet from Star Maa. Also, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 episodes will be aired on Hotstar if you missed watching it on Star Maa.

Check out the Instagram profiles of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestants