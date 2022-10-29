Bigg Boss Telugu 6 weekend episode shooting has begun and, as per the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 Instagram pages, the Saturday shoot will begin at 9 am and the Sunday shoot will begin at 2 pm. Talking about the eight-week elimination process, Telugu Bigg Boss viewers are going to witness the expected elimination this week. The contestants who are on the nomination list are Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Faima, Geetu, Inaya, Keerthi, Raj, Revanth, Marina, Shrihan, Rohit, Sri Saya, RJ Surya, and Vasanthi. As per the sources, Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Faima, Geetu, Inaya, Keerthi, Revanth, Shrihan, Rohit, and Sri Satya have entered the safe zone. While Marina, Rajashekar, RJ Surya, and Vasanth are in the danger zone. The sources say that Rajashekar and RJ Surya are in the bottom position. Yes, the unexpected news is RJ Surya got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers expected that RJ Surya would enter the grand finale round, but their expectations went wrong. Anyway, RJ Surya has a bit of negative talk on social media that he flirts with female contestants and is with them for his own use. RJ Surya's videos and photos with Inaya and Arohi have become meme material on the social media platform. However, RJ Surya performed well, but his extra activities with Inaya and Arohi have brought him to the danger zone.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Eighth Week Voting Percentage