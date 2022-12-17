BBT6: And Nagarjuna Actually Picked Unexpected Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is underway. Mass Maharaja Raviteja was the chief guest at the grand event.

This is the moment that BBt6 viewers have been waiting for. After months of staying locked up in the house, one survivor will be picked as the winner.

It was speculated that singer Revanth would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. However, social media is now buzzing with talks that Shrihan has been chosen as Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner. A pix of BBT6 host Nagarjuna Akkineni holding up Srihan's hand is doing the rounds on social media. Have a look ..

Dear readers, you tell us which contestant deserves to win Bigg Boss Telugu 6? We will wait to hear from you.

Also Read: Netizens Leak Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Even Before Finale