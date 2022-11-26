BBT6: Akkineni Nagarjuna Planning Surprise Eviction This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who will be eliminated this week? Right now, this is the biggest question for most of the Bigg Boss Telugu fans. Inaya Sultana, Adi Reddy, Raj, Rohit, Shrihan, Faima and Sri Satya are in the nominations. This week, there was no nomination fever for the contestants because they eagerly waited to meet their families and to know about their performance in the house. The family episode saw a lot of emotions and drama, and now it will be high time for the contestants to see who will face the axe.

It's worth noting here that all the contestants gave their best to entertain the audience in the BB coaching class task this week. Raj as a singing teacher, Adi Reddy as a dance teacher, and Faima as an English teacher stole the episode. Inaya is the final captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Speaking of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 12th week nominations, Raj and Faima have got fewer votes. As per sources, Raj will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 6, but there is a twist. It is known that Faima won the eviction free pass. If she uses the card, she will save herself from the nominations, and Raj will be out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. In the family episode, Faima's mother asked her to use the eviction free pass for herself only. If she understood the hint, she might use the eviction free pass, which means Raj will be eliminated this week.

