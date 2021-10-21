BBT5: Weak Contestants Surviving For Longer Time In The House

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is inching close to completing two months. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to attract the viewers with unpredictable twists and turns. There's no denying the fact that the audience are definitely enjoying the show with high voltage drama between the contestants. So far, there have been six eliminations in the house.

If you a look at the list of eliminated contestants—Uma Devi, Sarayu, Lahari, Natraj Master, Hamida, and Swetha Varma. Lahari, Hamida and Swetha Varma were new to the audience when they stepped into the house.

All these contestants earned their fan following as soon as they entered the house. Lahari, Hamida and Swetha Varma fans have dubbed their elimination as unfair saying they deserved to stay in the house. They were definitely providing content in the house.

It appears weak contestants are surviving in the house for longer than expected. The weak contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as per BBT viewers include RJ Kajal, Jessie, Priya, Maanas, Lobo among others. Netizens who have been closely watching the show feel that all these contestants are just creating drama in the house and not putting any serious efforts into the tasks. Bigg Boss viewers are wondering how these weak contestants are able to survive in the house. There's no one serious about their game in the house, they say.

Let's see which contestant will be shown the door this weekend. Stay tuned for all the updates.