BBT5: Swetaa Varma To Vote For These Nominated Contestants

As we all know, today is the last day to cast your vote and extend support to your favourite contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to decide who should stay in the house and eliminate one person from the BB house.

The votes would decide who should stay in the house and which contestant should be eliminated from the BB house.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, the eliminated contestant, Sweta Varma was asked who Sweta would extend her support to. Are you curious to know Sweta Varma's answer? Then, this article is for you.

Bigg Boss audience definitely know by now that Sweta Varma supports Anee Master. However, besides Anee, Sweta wants to vote for Sreerama Chandra, Jessie, Sunny and Shanmukh. She further said, 'I will support all the contestants who play fair and individual games.'

This week, Swetha Varma voted for Jessie, Anee Master, and Sreerama Chandra. Comment and let us know who you voted for today and why.

