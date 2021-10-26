BBT5: Siri Wins Netizens' Hearts For Sacrificing Lover's Letter For Vishwa

It's been more than 50 days for the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the house. Last week, Artist Priya got eliminated and till now, a total of seven members have stepped out of the house after eviction by Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna. All the contestants in the house are strong and are giving their best to win the title.

We all know that Bigg Boss is all about fights, controversies, and friendship. It would be difficult to predict the behaviour of the contestants in the BB house. Sometimes, friends turn foes while foes are likely to become friends. Contestants in the Bigg Boss house play with a strategy.

Talking about yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss announces that all the contestants have received letters from their dear ones. However, there's a catch. Bigg Boss lays down a condition says that contestants have to sacrifice something if they want to see the letter and also hints about the nomination process.

Then the postman calls two members of the house into the power room. Two letters will be there and one letter needs to be torn. The one who doesn't receive the letter will be in the nominations.

Manaas and Sri Ram receive the letters of Lobo and Priyanka. Lobo says that his wife is pregnant and wants to know about the health of his mother, yet he sacrifices his letter for the sake of Priyanka. Later, he breaks down.

Later, Shannu and Ravi receive Vishwa and Siri's letter. Siri sacrifices her lover Srihan's letter. She says that although she hasn't given birth to a child, she can understand the pain of a parent. She says that she would sacrifice her letter for the sake of Vishwa.

Here is the letter which Siri didn't get.

With this act, Siri is winning the hearts of the netizens and everyone is singing praises of Siri. This week, Ravi, Sreerama, Lobo, Siri, Shanmukh, and Manaas have been nominated. Let us wait and see who is going to get eliminated this week.