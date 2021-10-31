BBT5: Shannu-Deepthi Breakup After Romance With Siri?

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina are definitely one of the cutest pairs in the Telugu YouTube circles. It is known Deepthi Sunaina dotes on him, adores him a lot and promotes him so much on her Instagram. Ever since Shanmukh Jaswanth entered Bigg Boss Telugu House, Deepthi has been urging viewers to vote for him whenever Shannu was in the nomination list.

However, the recent buzz is that Deepthi Sunaina is likely to break up with Shanmukh Jaswanth after he walks out of the show. Are you curious to know the reason behind this? Read on to find out.

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, after Shanmukh became the captain of the house, Siri kissed Shanmukh on his forehead. Later, during the night, while Siri, Shannu and Jessie were having a conversation, Siri fell on Shannu and was seen moving closely with him. After watching these scenes, it is reported that Deepthi Sunaina is angry at Shannu and Siri. The photos of Shannu-Siri closeness have gone viral and Deepthi is mighty upset.

It is known that Deepthi being a girl, is naturally possessive of her boyfriend. Siri and Shannu closeness seems to have hurt Deepthi's feelings. Bigg Boss viewers are expecting their break-up because Deepthi Sunaina has removed Shanmukh from her followers' list and is also not following Shannu on Instagram.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deepthi Sunanina Unfollows Shanmukh Jaswanth, Here's Why

Will Shannu and Deepthi really part their ways is to be seen in the future after Shanmukh Jaswanth's elimination from the show.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.