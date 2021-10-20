BBT5: Priya Warns Sunny of Tight Slap Over Behaviour

The Star Maa has released a new promo from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It seems that Sunny and Priya are at loggerheads. If you have been closely following the show, right from the time this week's captaincy task and nomination task begun, Priya has been seen provoking Sunny with her words for some or the other reason. Sunny is being patient and did not lose his cool over Priya till yesterday. But in tonight's episode, Sunny is busy playing a task and Priya provokes him by saying she is going to take his collected eggs and Sunny lashes out at her and warns her not to interfere in his game.

During the fight, Priya and Sunny lose their cool over each other, causing high drama. Maanas and Anee Master try hard to control them in vain. Netizens say that Priya is targeting Sunny for no reason. A section of the audience feel that last week, Sunny provoked Siri, and this week Priya is provoking Sunny. Anyway, the game is becoming interesting with fights and drama in the house. And the interesting part is Siri and Shannu are also having differences of late.