BBT5: Nagarjuna's Favorite Contestant Will Be Revealed This Saturday, Deets Inside

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are fully enjoying this season. It's been more than five weeks the show begun and people have fallen in love with the show again this season, thanks to all the strategies used by the makers. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Lobo, RJ Kajal, Priya, Sunny are grabbing the headlines for their behavior in the house.

This piece of news is for those who missed last night's episode. Priya and VJ Sunny had a clash over a task. Netizens are totally unhappy with Priya's behavior in the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is trending on Twitter as people are saying that Priya is deliberately provoking Sunny in the house. Bigg Boss viewers are urging Nagarjuna to eliminate her from the house.

It's hard to draw a conclusion about who's right in the task because everyone has their opinion. Some of them will support Priya and others will back Sunny. Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna who's going to visit the house will justify who's right and wrong.

That's not all, Nagarjuna will also talk on behalf of one contestant, and it woule become clear as to who his favorite contestant in the current season is. It remains to be seen to who Nagarjuna will support this weekend.

