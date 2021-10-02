BBT5 Jessie Becomes The Worst Performer Again

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has garnered a huge fan following and made the audience sit infront of their TV sets during the show. In the recent episode, the housemates entertained the BB viewers with a few skits. Later, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose one best performer and one worst performer of the house.

The housemates started choosing the best and worst performer tasks as teams. Though some housemates chose Lobo as best performer, Maanas became the best performer as he lost more weight than any other contestant.

Coming to the worst performer, three teams chose Lobo as worst performer because he did not follow the rules of Bigg Boss. The remaining four teams wanted Jessie as the worst performer as he failed in handling the house as a captain.

Bigg Boss then announces that Captain decision is final where Sreerama Chandra chose Lobo but he asked the housemates to vote the worst performer again. Then most of the housemates chose Jessie and sent him to jail.