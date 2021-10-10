BBT5 Host Nagarjuna Biased Against Sreerama Chandra, Say Netizens

For the first time in Bigg Boss history, the audience thought the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 season was dull. In the fifth week, Bigg Boss bounced back. Netizens enjoyed the captaincy task. But the question here is whether Sreerama Chandra gave his best to the task.

During the task between Ravi and Sunny, Sreerama Chandra was the 'sanchalak'. The audience and contestants thought that Sreerama Chandra would do justice and be fair to the two teams. But he disappointed netizens with his double standards in the task while supporting Ravi's team. With this, netizens started trolling him, and even the contestants in the house changed their opinions about him.

Netizens expected that in the weekend episode, Nagarjuna will question Sreerama Chandra about his double standards in the game. Instead of this, Nagarjuna said the captain in the house should be like Sreerama Chandra and appreciated him. With this, the netizens are saying Nagarjuna is biased and supporting Sreerama Chandra.

With his double standards in the game, contestants may nominate him in the next week. Let's wait and see what happens