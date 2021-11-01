BBT5: Deepthi Sunaina More Popular Than Shannu, Here's Proof!

We already told you that after Shannu and Siri's romance in the Moj room, Shanmukh's girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina, unfollowed him on Instagram and also removed him as her follower. Social media is abuzz with rumours that the Instagram star will probably break up with Shannu.

In this context, Bigg Boss viewers feel that this issue will hit Shannu hard during the nomination time. Since the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, whenever Shanmukh is in nominations, Deepthi Sunaina has played a major role in saving him.

Also Read: Not Deepthi Sunaina, This Top Tollywood Heroine Confesses Love For Shannu

For the unversed, Deepthi has 3 million followers on Instagram and nearly a million subscribers on YouTube, Deepthi always urges her fans to support Shannu. On the other hand, Shanmukh Jaswant also has 2 million followers on Instagram, Deepthi's definitely surpasses that.

Now, after Siri kissed Shannu and hurt Deepthi, it is clear that Shannu will no longer receive votes from Deepthi Sunaina fans as she will stop supporting him. Shanmukh fans will now have to worry as a small peck on his cheek from Siri is likely to cost him the Bigg Boss Trophy. If rumours are to be believed, Shannu will not be in the Top 5 race.

Also Read: BBT5: Shannu-Deepthi Breakup After Romance With Siri?