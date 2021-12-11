BBT5: This Contestant Will Choose Money Bag Over Title in Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is among the most watched TV reality shows. The show aired on Star Maa is hosted by none other than Tollywood King Nagarjuna, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world.

This season of Bigg Boss Telugu has drawn a lot of eyeballs, thanks to the contestants and the format of the show. The Bigg Boss Telugu makers have come up with some innovative tasks this season to keep the audience engaged.

We are just a week away from witnessing the final round of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be on December 19. The stage has been set and the makers are busy roping in guests to grace the much awaited event.

In the Bigg Boss Telugu house, there are six contestants left--Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, VJ Sunny, Siri and RJ Kajal. Now there are just two female contestants left in the house while the other four are male.

Going by the trend of the previous seasons, it is highly unlikely that any of the female contestants would make it to the top 3. That's not it. The primary problem in this season is that neither Kajal or Siri has performed well enough to be elevated to the final round. However, should that happen and one of them does make it to the final 5, then the chances of her winning the trophy are bleak.

Also Read: This Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Female Contestant May Enter Dhee 14

Going by the mood outside the house, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are put off by Siri and Shannu's emotional overdose in the house. They are hoping that Bigg Boss removes one of them. Given that Shannu is a strong contestant, he may survive. So the makers could eliminate Siri. Should that happen then RJ Kajal would enter the finals. But given that all the male contestants are strong this season, she is likely to opt-out of the show in exchange for a money bag.

This has happened before and could happen this season too because Kajal has clarity on where she standa in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Rankings. So she would rather make some quick bucks than fight for a trophy that can never be hers.

What say guys? Let us know your comments.