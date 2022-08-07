BBKOTT First Week Nominated Contestants

The first week's list of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants who have been nominated for elimination is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 has created huge excitement among the public and viewers alike. For the unversed, BBKOTT is the mini show which will only air on the Voot OTT platform. Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the show. Bigg Boss assigned the first task to the contestants asking them to share the struggles that they faced in life. The task is continuing and there was a minor fight between Aryavardhan and Lokesh. When Lokesh recalls his days of struggle and narrates how bus stanf and railway stations became his shelter to the housemates, one of the contestants Aryavardhan stops him and asks Lokesh not to use his sob stories to get sympathy votes. Arya says everyone has struggles in life. Following this, there erupts a small argument between them and then Lokesh continues to tell the story.

Talking about the contestants who got nominated for first-week eliminations. As per reports, Sonu Gowda, Spoorthy, Aryavardhan, Jayashree, Nandu -Jashwanth, Kiran, and Akshatha have been nominated for eviction in the first week. Anyway, these names are trending on social media for nominations. So let’s wait and watch whether any contestant is added to the nomination list or not. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.