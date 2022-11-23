BBK9: Winning Game All About Having Paid PRs, Think Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are giving their best and grabbing the attention of the audience. The show has completed its eight weeks and entered into the ninth week with lots of changes in the house. Bigg Boss as assigned a unique task to the contestants where they are introduced to early life. It seems like BBK9 contestants and viewers are enjoying the task. Deepika Das is back to BBK glasshouse as a wild card entry. Anyway, the makers did not release the Deepika Das entry episode yet. Divya Uruduga is back to dominate the promos of BBK9. Meanwhile, the contestants who left for the Bigg Boss Kannada gran finale race are Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Kavyashree, Prashanth Sambargi, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das and Vinod.

Talking about the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 winner prediction, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are highly rumored for bagging the trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers say that winning is all about paid PRs. They say that the contestant who has paid PR power will win the show. On the Twitter voting poll, most of the viewers say that Roopesh Shetty has strong paid PR power which that is why is leading the voting poll. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.