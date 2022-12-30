BBK9 Winner Name Leaked

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 fans are glued to social media to find out who bagged the trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants who are in the finale race are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna. As per the BBK9 live contestants, they are having salon time for their grand finale look. Elsewhere, Rakesh Adiga's new look is doing round on social media. BBK9 viewers say that Rakesh Adiga’s new hairstyle hints he will win the trophy. Anyway, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say Rakesh Adiga has a high chance of winning the show. Rakesh Adiga fans are trending him for his new hairstyle and are eager for his look in the grand finale episode.

Check out Rakesh Adiga’s New Looks in Grand Finale:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Voting Lines Closing Time and Date