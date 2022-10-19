BBK9: Will Sudeep Remove Mayuri From Show? 

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are unstoppably having discussions on Twitter and reviewing contestants' performances by seeing the BBK9 live on Voot. They say that each contestant has their individual game and using game strategy. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 tasks are a bit hard and are planned uniquely. Well, talking about the contestants who are on the fourth week's nomination list, they are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Mayuri, Prashanth Sambargi, Kavya Shree, Sanya Iyer, and Neha. As Mayuri is there in the nomination list, viewers predict Mayuri for fourth-week eviction. Because Mayuri was always seen remembering his son and crying in the BBK9 house. So when Darsh was evicted, Mayuri told Kichcha Sudeep that she thought she was going to get evicted. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers say that Mayuri is very fickle minded. At times she gets emotional missing home and after a while, she says she is strong and will play the game says BBK9 viewers. So the Bigg Boss Kannada audience believes that Mayuri will be eliminated this week.