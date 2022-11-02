BBK9 Week 6 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 completed its fifth week and Neha Gowda was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from the show. The contestants in the BBK9 house are giving good content to the show, and viewers are enjoying the performance of the housemates in the task.

Prashanth Sambargi, Arun Sagar, and Roopesh Rajanna are sparing no chance and don't mind getting into controversial fights. BBK9 viewers are now irritated with Prashanth Sambargi's meaningless fights with Roopesh Rajanna.

It is known since Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 days that Prashanth Sambargi is synonymous with fights and arguments. He doesn't budge when he wants to prove a point or justify something. Anupama Gowda is the new captain of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house and viewers' expectations are high after Deepika Das and Sanya Iyer failed to prove their captaincy in the last two weeks.

Contestants who got nominated for sixth-week elimination are Aryavardhan Guruji, Divya Uruduga, Prashanth Sambargi, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, and Sanya Iyer. We are sure sixth-week elimination process will be fun because the contestants who have been nominated are strong contenders and provide good content to the show.

BBK9 viewers guess that the makers might plan no elimination week for the sixth-week elimination process. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers have in store for us.