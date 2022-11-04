BBK9 Viewers Disappointed With Divya Uruduga

Bigg Boss Kannada's most favourite and popular contestant, Divya Uruduga has gained a massive fan following outside the show in season 8. In season 8 Divya U and Arvind KP got huge support from the audience. Most of the BBK8 promos were about Divya U and Arvind KP's performances. It is worth saying that Divya U got more screen space than any other contestant in the show. Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga ended up as the first and second runner-ups of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. When Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers confirmed that Divya U is entering Season 9 house, viewers were excited to see her performance without Arvind KP's support. BBK viewers even wished Arvind KP to enter season 9 so that they could bag the trophy this time.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 makers gave maximum screenspace to Divya U in the first few weeks, but later she was barely seen in the promos. Divya U is giving her best and trying hard to win the captaincy task, but she is lagging behind in some points. Anyhow, Divya U fans are not giving up on her and are praising her on social media platforms. But a section of the audience are disappointed that Diya U did not win captaincy task yet, and they say that she is not reaching their expectations. As per the social media analytics, Divya Uruduga will enter the BBK9 grand finale, but she might miss the trophy again if she continues to play at the same level. Do you also think Divya Uruduga lost her charm in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9? Comment below.

