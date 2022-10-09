BBK9 Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe, Sudeep Fires Guruji For Damaging Statement

In Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe on Colors Kannada in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, the BBK9 host, Kichcha Sudeep even took Prashanth Sambargi to task for needlessly arguing with Vinod during the sandwich-making task. He said you're making noise in the house for no reason. He asked the contestant not to get into arguments just to gain attention.

Later, Kiccha asks Guruji, you told Sanya that she talks well but she talks too much don't you think this rule applies to you too?

On the other hand, Kichcha asked Guruji to clarify on who he was referring to when he made the damaging statement to Divya Uruduga that he has not taken any money to smile in the house.

Guruji says that he treats Divya as his daughter and hence he was being casual with her. Sudeep then asks him not to dodge the question and give a direct reply. However, Guruji says that it would be hard for him to justify every little statement he makes.

Also, Kichcha Sudeep makes it clearly says that he respects the feelings he has towards Divya, but he clarifies that every contestant has a husband, wife, daughter or father already and that the former should not use the relationship as a weapon to gain sympathy from people. He also says that he won't spare him till guruji answers the question about taking money to smile.

So, Guruji says it just came in the flow and Kichcha Sudeep says so if that be the case, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants would also speak a lot in the flow and he must take it lightly and not argue over the same. He said that such statements could lead to wars in the house and reminded him that housemates were being nice to him only because of his age and he has to be careful about making statements.

Although the BBK9 host congratulated Aryavardhan on doing a good job in the first few days. He went on to add that bearing Guruji for the first two days was a torture and if his behaviour had continued, he (sudeep) could have been forced to enter the house mid-week.

