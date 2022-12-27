BBK9 Top 5 Contestants Current Positions

The most entertaining Kannada reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada, has entered the finale week. The grand finale will be aired on December 29 and 31. Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Aryavardhan were in the house. There were reports that Aryavardhan was eliminated from Bigg Boss Kanada 9 in the mid-week elimination. If Aryavardhan gets eliminated, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Rajanna, and Deepika Das remain in the top 5 in Bigg Kannada season 9.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to know which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy. Netizens predicted that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga would be the winner and runners-up in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Meanwhile, Divya Uruduga is giving a tough fight to Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga. The voting lines will be open until December 29, so anything can happen.

Check out the top 5 positions:

Roopesh Shetty - 1

Rakesh Adiga - 2

Divya Uruduga - 3

Roopesh Rajanna - 4

Deepika Das - 5

