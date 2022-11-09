BBK9: Rupesh Rajanna Loses It After Housemates Call Him Fake

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: The atmosphere is changing every single day in the house with the relationship between contestants changing after every nomination task. BBK9 is managing to hold the attention of Colors Kannada viewers and also grabbing new viewers week after week.

In the weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep showed Sanya Iyer the door. Yes, Sanya was the latest contestant to get elimninated from the BBK9 house.

Meanwhile, it's another new week for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants in the house and they were all gearing up for yet another nomination task. Amid all the drama, Rupesh Rajanna hurt Divya Uruduga with his harsh words. He also went to the extent of calling her a fake. This did not go down well not only with Divya U, but also other housemates who said that Rupesh was crossing his limits and saying things just to get attention of the audience and the show makers. After this episode, all the contesants seemed to side with Divya and not Rupesh. With this, It seems as if the entire house is on one side while Rupesh is on the other.

In a latest promo released by Colors Kannada, Rupesh Rajanna is seen saying that even if the entire house is plotting against his ouster, he will fight alone and win the challenge.

