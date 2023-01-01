BBK9: Rupesh Rajanna Earnings from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Rupesh Rajanna was evicted from the house in the 4th position. Rupesh Rajanna was expected to leave the house in the fifth place, but the makers eliminated Divya U.

Divya U fans were upset again with Colors Kannada for her unfair elimination which was not audience choice. At the beginning of the show, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers expected Rupesh Rajanna might get eliminated in the first few weeks itself. But his performance in the tasks and game strategy impressed the audience.

On the other hand, his humor with Roopesh Shetty and Aryavardhan helped him have a long journey in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house.

It is worth mentioning that BBK9 contestant Rupesh Rajanna gained huge fame and popularity, thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Do you want to know how much did Rupesh Rajanna earned from Bigg Boss Kannada 9? Well, as per unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 pages, Colors Kannada paid Rupesh Rajanna around Rs 2.5 lakh per week. The total earnings of Rupesh Rajanna from Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is estimated to be around Rs 30 lakh for 14 weeks. However, there is no official confirmation from Rupesh Rajanna or show makers on this.