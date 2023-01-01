BBK9 Runner up Rakesh Adiga Total Earnings

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Rakesh Adiga gained a huge craze with his entry in BBK9. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers were expecting Rakesh Adiga will lift the trophy. Rakesh Adiga was trending on Twitter as the winner of the show and many unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 social media pages had already declared that Raki is the winner.

But Rakesh Adiga had to settle for the runner-up position in the show. Well, Rakesh Adiga fans were upset and trolled Colors Kannada channel. However, Rakesh impressed the audience with his performance and behaviour in the tasks. Rakesh Adiga's popularity doubled and he became people's favorite contestant of the season.

Do you want to know how much Rakesh Adiga got for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 from Colors Kannada? According to reports Colors Kannada paid Rakesh Adiga Rs 3 lakh per week. If that is the case, the total earnings of Rakesh Adiga for the 14th week is around Rs 35 lakhs and makers gave him runner-up prize money of Rs 12 lakhs. Anyway, there is no official statement from the actor on this.

