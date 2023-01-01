BBK9: Roopesh Shetty, Rajanna,Rakesh, Deepika and Divya Uruduga Remuneration

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 wrapped and host Kichcha Sudeep declared Roopesh Shetty as the winner and Rakesh Adiga as the runner-up of the show. BBK9 viewers expected that Rakesh Adiga may bag the trophy but their expectations went wrong. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 top five contestants who were in the finale week are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das, and Rupesh Rajanna. Deepika Das ended up as the third runner-up of the season. Divya Uruduga and Rupesh Rajanna were eliminated in fourth and fifth place.

Check out the total remuneration of the top five contestants:

Roopesh Shetty Winner's prize: Rs 50 lakhs

special prize: Rs 10 lakhs

Rakesh Adiga Runner-up prize: Rs 7 lakh

Best captain: Rs 5 lakhs

Deepika Das 3rd Place

5 lakh rupees

Rupesh Rajanna 4th finalist got 2 lakhs and 1 lakh for winning a task

Divya Uruduga earned 2 lakhs for 4th place