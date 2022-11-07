BBK9: Roopesh Shetty Inconsolable After Sanya Iyer Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are shocked by Sanya Iyer's elimination. It was unexpected by BBK9 viewers and contestants that the makers would eliminate Sanya. They expected that the BBK9 makers would save Sanya for the TRP rating because the audience believes that Roopesh Shetty and Sanya Iyer are in a relationship. It is worth mentioning that in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Sanya and Roopesh got a good response from the viewers for their chemistry in the house. Most of the BBK9 viewers believe that Sanya and Roopesh Shetty are TRP material for the Colors Kannada channel. But Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers proved it wrong by eliminating Sanya on the sixth week.

On social media platforms, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say that Roopesh Shetty can focus on his game. A section of the audience believes that Sanya Iyer distracted Roopesh Shetty in the game. But Sanya and Roopesh Shetty fans say that Sanya never distrubed Roopesh and did not interrupt in his game from day one of the show. Anyway, Roopesh Shetty was heartbroken after Kichcha Sudeep announced Sanya's elimination.