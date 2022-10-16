BBK9: Roopesh Shetty Breakup With Sanya Iyer?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 most popular and liked couple Ropesh Shetty and Sanya Iyer are getting a lot of love from the audience. This couple had impressed the audience in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Roopesh Shetty and Sanya stayed within their limits and never crossed the line during their stint in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and season 9. They never brought their personal bond into the task, nor were they distracted in the game.

But in the recent episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Aryavardhan Guruji, Roopesh Shetty, and Sanya Iyre were seen having a discussion over some tasks. In a video clip that has gone viral, we can see Sanya lying on Roopesh Shetty and listening to Aryavardhan and Roopesh's conversations.

Following this, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers took to Twitter and asked whether Bigg Boss Kannada was a family show or an adult show. However, a section of the audience say that Roopesh Shetty and Sanya did not do any wrong or display any vulgarity in the show.

In the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep, Roopesh and Sanya went to the confession room and the host questioned them about their behavior. Roopesh Shetty and Sanya were heartbroken and Roopesh cried after stepping out of the confession room. Kichcha Sudeep told Roopesh that he had earned a good name outside the house and asked him to not spoil it. However, Roopesh Shetty and Sanya were never seen together in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house much as in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house. Now, it seems like Roopesh might totally avoid Sanya or maintain distance from her until they step out of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Does this mean that the couple will temporarily breakup as in the case of Divya Uruduga and KP Aravind in the previous season? We have to watch and watch.

Meanwhile, after yesterday's episode, Roopesh Shetty and Sanya have been getting huge support from BBK9 viewers.