BBK9: Roopesh Rajanna Loses His Cool Over Deepika Das, Deets Inside

Finally, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are back to making the noise in the task. In previous tasks, BBK9 contestants had not taken tasks seriously and were playing pranks in the first week. But this week, the fun task assigned by Bigg Boss has led to many fights and ugly arguments between the contestants. Netizens say that Deepika Das has failed as a captain.

Deepika Das's fans are upset with her captaincy moves in the task. When the task was assigned to two teams, Roopesh Rajanna lashed out at Deepika Das for being biased towards other team members in the task as Rajanna's team lost. In the recent promo, we can also see Roopesh Rajanna getting into a heated argument with Aryavardhan Guruji.

Well, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers predict that host Kichcha Sudeep may school him for using the word 'bias' and 'partiality'. In the episode last weekend, Kichcha Sudeep blasted Aryavardhan Guruji for using the word match-fixing. Sudeep warned contestants not to use words such as "match-fixing, bias" among others that show the show in poor light.

Sudeep clearly warned contestants against using words which might hint at anything like BBK makers' conducting the game in favor of few contestants. So BBK viewers say that Kichcha Sudeep will not only school Roopesh Rajanna, but he will also reprimand Deepika Das for not fulfilling the captaincy role properly.

A section of BBK9 viewers are having a discussion on Twitter over tasks, and the rest of the show will continue in tonight's episode.