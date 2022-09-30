BBK9: Roopesh Rajanna First Kalape Contestant

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed its first week. All the contestants in the house have played well and are getting to know each other. We can say that contestants have divided themselves into groups in the very first week itself. BBK9 is getting high TRP rating, and viewers are debating on Twitter over the contestants' game strategy. Netizens say that season 9 tasks are tougher and contestants are trying hard to solve them.

There is a rumour on social media platforms that Vinod Gobbaragala is the new captain of the house. We may have to wait and see if the predictions are true or not. As the first week is coming to an end, Bigg Boss asked contestants to nominate Kalape (worst performer) of the week.

As per the promo and social media sources, Roopesh Rajanna has bagged the Kalape tag for the week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants got into an argument over the Kalape tag. Roopesh Shetty nominated Aurn Sagar for Kalape because of which, Aurn Sagar fumed at Roopesh Shetty. A majority of the contestants nominated Roopesh Rajanna and said was putting on a fake front in the house. Roopesh Rajanna is seen explaining that he is not being fake and is playing his game. Deepika Das interrupts Rajanna's conversation and he lashes out at her and throws the mike. Netizens say Roopesh Rajanna could be Chandrachud in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Let us know your opinion in the comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.