BBK9: Rakesh Adiga Beats Roopesh Shetty in Finale Voting Poll

There are 6 more days left for the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale. As per the sources, the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 finale will air on December 29th and 31st. BBK9 finale timing may be the same as in previous seasons. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are having discussions and debates on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga's fans are rooting for him 24/7 on all the social media platforms and making sure he remains in the top position. We can say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fans are having stiff competition in the BBK9 voting line. Rakesh Adiga has a huge fan following outside the BBK9 glasshouse. He doubled his popularity after entering the Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1, Rakesh Adiga was in the second position and entered season 9. Well, Rakesh's fans are not leaving any opportunity to promote him and win the BBK9 trophy. Few BBK9 analytics say that Rakesh Adiga will win season 9 with the highest voting percentage. Rakesh Adiga improved his game compared to his first few weeks performances. So let us wait and watch who will win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga. Who do you think? Comment below.