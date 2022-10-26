BBK9: Prashant Sambargi, Roopesh Rajanna Ugly Spat

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are engaged in a heated debated over tasks. In yesterday's episode, Prashanth Sambargi, Arun Sagar, and Roopesh Rajanna got into an ugly spat over a silly reason. Roopesh Rajanna and Prashanth Sambargi's fight reached a peak and housemates contestants stopped them from getting into a physical fight.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say there is someone in the show who can put Arun Sagar and Prashanth Sambargi in their places. It is known that Prashanth Sambargi has a bad temper and viewers witnessed it in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. But compared to season 8, Prashanth is fully under control this season.

Now, Arun Sagar is getting hyped over a small issue and creating unnecessary drama. The promo shows Arun Sagar getting emotional and shouting at other contestants. As per social media analysis, it is evident that the issue is between Sanya Iyer and Arun Sagar. It seems Sanya Iyer as a captain did a mistake but later accepted it. Later, Sanya apologized to Arun Sagar, but instead of accepting the apology, he got into needless argument.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers have tweeted saying Arun Sagar is targeting Sanya since the first week of the show. They say that Arun is unable to handle the fame of Sanya and Roopesh Shetty fame in the house. A section of the audience says that Arun Sagar is irritating these days and Bigg Boss Kannada makers are giving him much screen space. They predict that Arun Sagar will be among the top five contestants with this drama.

On the other hand, the audience who are closely following the show has compared Arun with Chandrachud from season 8. What is your opinion on this? Is Arun Sagar really creating unnecessary drama in the house? Let us know your opinion through your comments. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.