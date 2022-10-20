BBK9: No Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe This Weekend?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set to complete four weeks and is entering into its fifth week. There are two more days to find out who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house.

The contestants who are on the nomination list are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Mayuri, Prashanth Sambargi, Kavya Shree, Sanya Iyer, and Neha Gowda.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are eagerly waiting for Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe to see which contestant will get schooled by Sudeep over their behaviour in the house. BBK9 viewers are tagging Kichcha Sudeep and requesting him to pull up Deepika Das's mistakes in the captaincy task and Roopesh Rajanna's statements.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, one of the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers has tweeted saying there would be no Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe this week as Kichcha Sudeep is heading to Australia to watch the Ind vs Pak match. Earlier, speculation was also rife that Kichcha Sudeep is going to attend the "Puneeth Parva" event because of which he may not be available to shoot the weekend episode. However, there is no official announcement from Bigg Boss makers, Colors Kannada. As per reports, BBK9 makers may declare "no elimination week." Let us wait and watch to see what Colors Kannada is planning to get good TRP rating for weekend in Kichcha's absence. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.