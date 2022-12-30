BBK9 Most Deserving Contestants to Win Show

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale will air on December 30th and 31st. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 host Kichcha Sudeep and Colors Kannada channel released a promo of the eliminated contestants' grand finale performance.BBK9 viewers are having discussions on the social media platform about the winner and runner-up of the show. As we mentioned before, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are in the top 2 positions for the winner and runner-up. The predictions say that Rakesh Aduga has many chances to bag the trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants will bid farewell, and Kichcha Sudeep will eliminate the fifth and fourth-place contestants.

The sources say that Rupesh Rajanna and Deepika Das have many chances to get an exit pass from the show. In any case, Rupesh Rajanna's long journey in the BBK9 glasshouse was unexpected. He gave his best and entertained the audience with his fights and humor. On the other hand, it is not clear whether Deepika Das or Divya Uruduga will get evicted tonight. Let us wait and watch what the BBK9 makers are planning.