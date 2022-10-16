BBK9: Mind Your Words, Kichcha Sudeep Loses Cool on Aryavardhan Guruji

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 latest promo of Kichcha Sudeep lashing out at Aryavardhan Guruji is trending across social media platforms. We can say that this is the first time Kichcha Sudeep has reacted to a contestant's reckless statements in the Bigg Boss house.

In a promo dropped by Colors Kannada, we can see that Aryavardhan telling Sudeep about match-fixing in the game. Kichcha Sudeep warns Aryavardhan to be careful with his words. But Aryavardhan doesn't listen to the host and goes on. Kichcha Sudeep then lashes out at Arya to explain what match-fixing while cutting him off when Aryavardhan says he is generally speaking.

Now, BBK9 viewers say it was justified that the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 host yelled at Aryavardhan for crossing lines and questioning the fairness of the show. Sudeep in fact warns Guruji saying, he better not talk anything against the show or he should be prepared to face the consequences. On the other hand, when all this tlak is happening, the remaining contestants try to stop Aryavardhan, but he does not pay heed.

However, even the contestants were shocked to see Kichcha Sudeep's ourburst. Netizens are trending Kichcha Sudeep's promo and say history repeats. The last time the host had yelled at was Huchcha Venkat.

From BBK viewers' tweets, we can say that this is the second time in the show's history that Kichcha Sudeep's anger touched its peak. BBK viewers say that Aryavardhan deserved this class from Sudeep. Because from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, Aryavardhan has been saying things in the air which hurt the other contestants, and when they seek an explanation, he is evasive.

Let us wait and watch to know what exactly happened in tonight's episode.