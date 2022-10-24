BBK9: Meet The Second Contestant to Be Evicted

After a lot of suspense and romour, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers declared eliminations. Yes, there was strong speculation that BBK9 makers were planning for no elimination week. But the audience got shocked after Bigg Boss announced Mayuri's elimination. Yes, Mayuri is the fourth contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers expected that in absence of Kichcha Sudeep, the BBK9 makers might have skipped elimination, but Mayuri was surprised.

Mayuri's elimination was expected by the viewers after she got into the fourth week nomination list. Mayuri was always seen remembering his son and crying in the glasshouse. Later, she gets back to the game and gives her best at the task. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers say that Mayuri is very fickle-minded and misses home. In the third weekend elimination, when Darsh was evicted, Mayuri told Kichcha Sudeep that she thought she was going to get evicted. This shows that Mayuri is depressed, and viewers are also fed up with Mayuri's emotional drama.