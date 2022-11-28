BBK9 Makers Suprise For Arviya Fans

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed its ninth week and entered the tenth week with lots of twists and dramas in the house. There is speculation on social media platforms that the Bigg Boss Kannada producers are planning a family week this week. Family week is the most awaited week for the audience, and they will be eager to know which family member will enter the BB house. It is known that Divya U and Aravind KP have a massive fan following outside the BBK house. Divya U and Aravind KP's chemistry in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has brought them fame. Divya U and Aravind KP maintained their bonding after stepping out of the show, which impressed the audience. When Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers announced Divya U entry, viewers expected Divya U and Aravind KP will make a couple of entry but only Divya U entered the house. However, netizens predicted that BBK makers would bring Aravind KP as a wild card entry. Anyway, viewers' expectations went wrong.

Now there are rumours that the BBK9 makers are planning to bring Aravind KP into the glasshouse in the weekend episode. As expected, Divya U and the Roopesh Shetty family will appear in the final episode. If the buzz is true, then Colors Kannada Channel will get the highest TRP rating on the day Aravind KP enters the house. Arviya fans are going gaga on Twitter over the Aravind KP entry rumour. Let us wait and watch, what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are having in store for us.