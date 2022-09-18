BBK9: Look How Vaishnavi Gowda, Deepika Das Are Preparing to Enter Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set to launch on September 24 at 6pm on Colors Kannada. Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 9 promo was dropped recently and BBK9 viewers have flooded Instagram and Twitter pages of Colors Kannada with comments, asking about contestants who will enter the show.

BBK9 viewers are eager to know who are the contestants from the previous seasons who will enter Bigg Boss kannada Season 9. In the promo, we can see Vaishnavi Gowda, Deepika Das, Prashanth Sambaragi, and Anupama Gowda. However, BBK viewers believe that the producers only used them to tease the viewers about a few old contestants who would be re-entering the show and there will be more. It now remains to be seen who else will enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house.

Kichcha Sudeep declared on Bigg Boss Kannada OTT grand finale stage that Colors is coming up with a new concept of bringing back old contestants in BBK9. He also said that the top 4 contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT—Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, and Saniya Iyer will get a direct entry into the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 house. Roopesh Shetty bagged the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada trophy with a Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

At first, Colors Kannada channel head Parameshwar posted the making of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 promo, in which we can see Vaishnavi and Deepika Das packing their bags. Now, Parameshwar has released how Kichcha Sudeep shot for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 promo.

We can also see in the latest BBK9 promo as to how the contestants are gearing up to enter the glass house. Excited? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post because nobody covers Bigg Boss Kannada like us.