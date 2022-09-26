BBK9 Live Is Boring, Say Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 contestants are trying to entertain the audience with jokes and fights. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house are Anupama Anandkumar, Kavya Shree, Aishwarya Pissay, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, Rupesh Rajanna, Neha Gowda, Vinod Gobbaragola, Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Darsh Chandrappa, Divya Uruduga, Nawaz, Deepika Das, Mayuri, and Arun Sagar. Prashanth Sambargi and Aryavardhan got into a fight on the very first day. Arun Sagar is entertaining the contestants with his jokes. But BBK viewers who are watching live are saying that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 live is boring. They say Bigg Boss OTT Kannada live is far better than Bigg Boss Kannada 9 live. Anyway, one-hour episodes of BBK9 getting good viewership than live content.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 live is telecasted on VOOT for 24/7 live streaming. The audience can also watch the one-hour episode on VOOT if they missed it on television. Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for first week elimination are Nawaz, Arun Sagar, Aryavardhan, Darsh, Prasanth, Vinod, Divya, Aishwarya, Roopesh Shetty, Kavyashree, Saanya, and Mayuri. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

