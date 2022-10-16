BBK9: Kichha Sudeep Evicts This Contestant From House

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set for the third round of elimination. BBK9 contestants and viewers are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode to know which contestant faced the axe and got an exit pass from the show.

The nominated contestants who are all set to face third week elimination are Roopesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, and Mayuri Kyatari. As per the social media sources, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Amulya Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Deepika Das, Anupama Gowda, and Mayuri are said to be in the safe zone. Roopesh Rajanna, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, and Vinod Gobaragala are in the danger zone.

Bigg Bos Kannada Season 9 fan pages on the Instagram have updated saying Darsh Chandrappa has been eliminated from the show. Yes, you read that right! Kichcha Sudeep seems to have shown the door to Darsh Chandrappa. He is said to have been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

Darsh Chandrappa played well and performed all the assigned task without cribbing. But in this week's task, Darsh lagged in terms of performance. But it's worth mentioning here that the contestants who got nominated for eviction in the third week are strong contenders in the BBK9 house. So Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers expected that one of the old contestants might get eliminated, but their expectations went wrong.

