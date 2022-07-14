BBK9: Kichcha Sudeep Confirms Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 on Colors Kannada

Finally, the wait is over! Yes, it's official...Colors Kannada is all set to launch the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 soon. Earlier Kichcha Sudeep took to his Twitter handled and confirmed the news about the new season.

" Exciting promo shoot for the new #BigBossKannada. Thanks to the entire team for all ua efforts,, and also to all those lovely people who participated in the shoot. You all,look forward to the promo soon ,,, its a supaa announcement ," he tweeted.

With this announcement, netizens are going crazy and their expectations have shot up for Bigg Boss Kannada 9. For the first time, Bigg Boss Kannada makers are launching the season a bit late. For the past few months, Bigg Boss Kannada fans have flooded Colors Kannada social media accounts with questions about the season 9 launching date. There were also expectations that the BBK9 shoot would start after Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming movie, Vikrant Rona shooting was completed. The movie is expected to release on July 28.

The rumored contestants who might enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 are Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, and Chandan Sharma which should be confirmed officially.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 may premiere in the first week of August, and the first promo for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will air the following week. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 9...