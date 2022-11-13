BBK9: Kichcha Sudeep To Announce No Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 has completed seven successful weeks run. BBK9 contestants are making every effort to woo the viewers. With the show completing seven weeks, BBK9 viewers are busy predicting the top five contestants in season 9. Rupesh Shetty is getting huge support from day one of the show started and Rakesh Adiga is the second contestant in the house who enjoys a massive fan following outside the Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

The contestants who are out of the BBK9 house are Aishwarya Pissay, Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri Kyatari, Neha Gowda, and Sanya Iyer. Coming to this week's elimination, the BBK9 makers closed the voting lines at the beginning of the week itself. However, the Bigg Boss also assigned nomination tasks for the contestants. This week's nomination task was interesting and Rupesh Rajanna showed his real game after weeks of playing the innocent card in the house.

Yes, it is confirmed that there is no elimination this week, and Kichcha Sudeep will announce no elimination in tonight's episode. In yesterday's Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe episode, BBK9 host Sudeep addressed Rupesh Rajanna and Divya Uruduga's issue. The issues between the contestants have been sorted out, and Kichcha Sudeep warned the contestants who crossed the line.

On the other hand, social media platforms are buzzing with rumours that the BBK9 creators are planning a wild card entry this week. However, there is no official announcement yet from BBK9 makers, Colors Kannada. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will have.