BBK9: Kavyashree Using Roopesh Shetty to Escape Elimination

Love stories in the Bigg Boss house are the most interesting ones, and viewers enjoy chemistry between strangers. If you regularly watch the TV reality show, then you would know that love track in Bigg Boss house gets the show highest TRP ratings as such content holds the attention of the viewers. Bigg Boss show makers also give more screen space to contestants who are involved in relationships. BBK makers also keep them in the house for a long time. Contestants easily escape elimination with this strategy. It is worth mentioning here that In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Aravind KP and Divya U's love track got massive TRPs for the show and the audience went crazy about the jodi. There were several fan pages created with their names and the two even garnered a lot of fan following after their BB stint.

In Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, viewers liked Roopesh Shetty and Saanya's bond and the chemistry between them. As top contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, they both re-entered Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Currently, Roopesh Shetty and Saanya are the couple in the season 9. But over the last few days, we can see Roopesh Shetty hanging out with Kavya Gowda. BBK9 viewers say that Kavya Gowda is not sparing any opportunity to interact with Roopesh Shetty.

Audience also feel that Kavya Gowda is always seen with Roopesh Shetty and she is not leaving him. They say that Kavya might have planned her game with Roopesh Shetty before entering the show because Roopesh has a huge fan following in BBKOTT.

However, Roopesh Shetty is maintaining normal relations with both Saanya and Kavya Gowda. Let us wait to see if Roopesh's love track changes to Kavya from Saanya. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

