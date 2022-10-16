BBK9: If You Don't Respect The Show...Kichcha Sudeep Fires Guruji

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is getting more interesting by the day. Yesterday, was Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe in which BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep gave an earful to all the contestants who crossed the line in the house.

Today is Super Sunday with Sudeep and the time for another contestant to leave the house. While Sudeep kept the name of the contestant who will be eliminated under wraps, he lashed out at Aryavardhan Guruji for making baseless statements.

In a recent promo dropped by Colors Kannada, Sudeep lost his cool over Aryvardhan for his loose talk. Aryavarshan hints at match fixing in the house and Sudeep fumes at him. The actor cum BBK host asks Aryavardhan to think before he talks. He also asks him if he thinks that all the contestants are playing the game are fake.

Sudeep also gives him an ultimatum asking him to take back his words and warns saying if he continues in the same vein. It appears that Guruji really got on Sudeep's nerves and entered the bad books of the Bigg Boss makers. There is likely to be a shocker in today's elimination round. Even though Guruji is not in the nomination list, there's a high chance of him getting evicted from the house for flouting Bigg Boss rules. Readers, you tell us which contestant will get eliminated this week? Will Colors Kannada eliminate Guruji or keep him for TRPs?

