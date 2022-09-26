BBK9: First Week Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has begun and contestants are shocked as Bigg Boss asked them to nominate each other on the very second day for eviction in the first week. As per the social media platform sources, Bigg Boss asks contestants to nominate each other in the confession room. The contestants who got nominated for first week elimination are Nawaz, Arun Sagar, Aryavardhan, Darsh, Prasanth, Vinod, Divya, Aishwarya, Roopesh Shetty, Kavyashree, Saanya, and Mayuri. Anyway, contestants in the house nominate each other for no reason, and viewers believe that first-week nominations are unfair. To save your favourite contestant, do vote in the VOOT app.

In the BBK9, there are Bigg Boss Kannada OTT's top four contestants and five old contestants from previous seasons. BBK viewers expect that these nine contestants might give stiff competition to new contestants because they know what strategy works in particular situations.

Meanwhile, Prashanth and Vinod won the first task of the season. Anyway, the contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house are having fun and getting to know each other. Arun Sugar is entertaining the audience with his commentary and jokes.

The fight of the season happened between Prashanth Sambergi and Arayabardhan. Is known that Prashanth is known for his arguments and controversial fights with his contenders. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.